All Blacks captain Kieran Read is staying, and disappointed Luatua is going

All Black captain Kieran Read is "really disappointed" Steven Luatua is heading to Bristol, and has urged young players to think twice about the immediate riches on offer from overseas clubs.

Read confirmed to the RadioSport Breakfast he would re-sign with New Zealand Rugby through to the 2019 World Cup, and indicated he does not want a long sabbatical built into his new contract.

He is disappointed 15-test loose forward Luatua, aged 25, will depart for Bristol late this years saying the Aucklander had made encouraging strides in 2016.

Crusader Read, who will be sidelined for the first six rounds of Super Rugby following wrist surgery, warned players against taking on the "slog" of European rugby too early.

"I'm really disappointed - Steven really found his niche as a player last year, some great confidence in his own body and what he can do on the footy field. It's disappointing for the wider New Zealand landscape," said Read,

"I can't begrudge him for making that decision...it's not just what's best for them, but for their families.

"But I really respect guys who have a great crack at it in New Zealand. If you stick it out it can pay dividends later in the career.

"If you go early, at 25 that's another 10 years...it is a long time slogging away in the northern hemisphere winters. That's tough going. Maybe stick out another five years (in New Zealand) and you can still make good coin over there.

"We'd love to keep guys here in New Zealand. Hopefully the All Blacks drive people to stay. That's the environment we're trying to create."

Read said he was in a fortunate position where staying in New Zealand was an easy decision to make, and indicated that in light of that his agent had not bombarded him with tempting overseas offers.

There was a point when Read thought the 2015 World Cup would be his New Zealand swansong, but he was well on track to re-sign with NZR through to 2019.

"I want to keep my legacy here as long as I can," he said.

"I'll be staying through to the next World Cup and all going well it will be signed off soon.

"There are a few different options in the contract...I guess little bits of time off but not major periods.

"I dont want to miss too much footy. I've got to do the best I can to keep my body as healthy as I can and peaking."

