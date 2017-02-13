Rugby: Chiefs halfback Brad Weber ruled out of Super Rugby season

Chiefs halfback Brad Weber will be out of action for at least six months after fracturing his femur in the final of the Brisbane Tens yesterday.

Weber has been on the fringes of the All Blacks for several seasons now, playing one test against Samoa, but he is now highly likely to be out of contention for the Lions tour and the entire Super Rugby season.

The livewire halfback went down awkwardly in a tackle, with Crusaders players immediately calling for the medical staff as Weber clutched at his leg.

Weber was stretchered from the field, later re-emerging in a wheelchair with his leg heavily covered by ice and strapping. The injury will require surgery.

With Augustine Pulu having moved north to join the Blues, the Chiefs now will rely heavily on Tawera Kerr-Barlow at halfback, with Tasman youngster Finlay Christie as his back-up.

The Chiefs have also lost prop Mitchell Graham for the season as a result of the final.

Graham had his leg trapped underneath a tackle, and required oxygen from the medical staff after crying out in agony.

Graham was in good spirits coming off the field, giving a thumbs up and dabbing to the crowd, but he was found to have fractured his tibia and fibula, and will be sidelined for a minimum of six months after undergoing surgery.

Young lock Fin Hoeata, a member of the wider Chiefs training squad, also sufferred ligament damage to his ankle during the tournament, and will be out for two to three months.

