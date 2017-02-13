Israel Dagg due announcement this morning

Israel Dagg will reveal his future this morning, with All Blacks coach Steve Hansen among those expecting the veteran test back to sign up with New Zealand rugby again.

The 28-year-old Dagg's signature would complete the outside back deal with fullback Ben Smith having already rejected massive offers from Europe.

Dagg's future was in serious doubt after missing the 2015 World Cup squad, but he bounced back brilliantly once Hansen switched him to the wing, and returned Smith to fullback. However, NZR did lose first five-eighth Aaron Cruden to Montpellier.

Tomorrow morning i will be announcing my future for the next few years... #signed&sealed https://t.co/WdKUOAYf2z — Israel Akuhata Dagg (@izzy_dagg) February 12, 2017

"We wanted to keep all three, but my gut feeling was we'd probably lose Crudes," Hansen told Newstalk ZB's Tony Veitch.

"We've got the positive news from [Ben] and we're hoping to hear something positive from Izzy shortly, rather than negative news.

"If we can keep them both, it would be a fantastic effort and you have to say the rugby union have done a great job."

- NZ Herald