'Tongan Thor' suspended for two weeks following head-butt on Liam Messam

Taniela Tupou headbutts Liam Messam. Photo / photosport.co.nz
Queenland Reds player Taniela Tupou has been suspended for two weeks following a head-butt on Chiefs captain Liam Messam.

The prop - known from his Auckland schoolboy days as the "Tongan Thor'' - was playing in a match against the Chiefs today when the incident was cited.

In a statement released by organisers late tonight, Judicial Officer Chris Newton accepted a guilty plea from the young Tupou for contravening Law 10.4 (a): Striking with the head.

Chief players hold back Taniela Tupou after he headbutted Messam. Photo / photosport.co.nz
"Tupou has been suspended from all forms of the game for two weeks up to and including Saturday, February 25, 2017.

"The judicial officer determined the event was a red card event. Tupou accepted a head contact occurred.

"The decision was a lower entry level (four weeks), discounted 50% for an unblemished playing record and extenuating circumastances in the incident, hence two weeks.''

The incident happened seconds after 20-year-old Tupou bumped off Messam, who had come in for a tackle.

Video footage from the game shows a bit of a scuffle - in which Messam can be seen collaring Tupou.

Tupou responds with a head-butt.

- NZ Herald

