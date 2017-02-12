2:32pm Sun 12 February
Brisbane Tens updates: Chiefs through to quarter-finals

Tim Nanai-Williams goes through to score a try in the match between the Wild Knights and the Chiefs. Photo/Photosport
The Chiefs have observed a moment's silence for their fallen brother and then romped home over Panasonic Wild Knights to progress to the Brisbane Global Tens quarter-finals.

Saddened by the passing of former Chief and All Black Sione Lauaki, the Waikato-based Super Rugby franchise seemed to harness that emotion to run away 33-5 over the previously unbeaten Japanese club.

The Chiefs recorded tries to Nanai-Williams, Seu, Webber, Jacobson and Alaimalo, with four conversions to top their pool with a two-win, one-loss record.

More to come

- NZ Herald

