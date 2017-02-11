Former All Black Sione Lauaki reported dead at 35

News has broken of the death of former All Black Sione Lauaki, 35, who apparently suffered from kidney failure.

Lauaki, who played 17 tests, was an enormously destructive forward whose career never reached potential.

He emerged out of Kelston Boys High and played for New Zealand Colts, making his Auckland debut in 2002.

There were some early doubts about his fitness and commitment. He made his debut for the Chiefs in 2004, switching to Waikato, and made his test debut against Fiji at Albany in 2005.

Lauaki was also part of the All Blacks squad that contested the 2007 World Cup, taking the field against Italy, Portugal, Scotland and Romania in pool games, but was suspended for two games for a high tackled against Romaina.

He played for the one-off Pacific Islanders combination, and scored tries for them against Australia, New Zealand and South Africa within a 15-day period in 2004.

He played in France, but struck major health problems and was reported to be living in Rarotonga.

- NZ Herald