11:35am Sun 12 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Former All Black Sione Lauaki reported dead at 35

Lauaki played 17 tests for the All Blacks between 2005 and 2008. Photo / NZPA
Lauaki played 17 tests for the All Blacks between 2005 and 2008. Photo / NZPA

News has broken of the death of former All Black Sione Lauaki, 35, who apparently suffered from kidney failure.

Lauaki, who played 17 tests, was an enormously destructive forward whose career never reached potential.

He emerged out of Kelston Boys High and played for New Zealand Colts, making his Auckland debut in 2002.

There were some early doubts about his fitness and commitment. He made his debut for the Chiefs in 2004, switching to Waikato, and made his test debut against Fiji at Albany in 2005.

Lauaki was also part of the All Blacks squad that contested the 2007 World Cup, taking the field against Italy, Portugal, Scotland and Romania in pool games, but was suspended for two games for a high tackled against Romaina.

He played for the one-off Pacific Islanders combination, and scored tries for them against Australia, New Zealand and South Africa within a 15-day period in 2004.

He played in France, but struck major health problems and was reported to be living in Rarotonga.

More to come

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 12 Feb 2017 11:36:12 Processing Time: 14ms