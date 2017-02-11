Rugby: England picks inexperienced back row for Wales game

England selected an inexperienced back row for the Six Nations match at Wales on Saturday as injuries continue to affect the titleholders.

Coach Eddie Jones picked Maro Itoje, Jack Clifford and Nathan Hughes as the loose-forward trio, who have made just four international starts in the back row. They will be up against a Welsh back row that is one of the best and most experienced in northern hemisphere rugby.

Itoje, who usually plays as a lock, is playing out of position for the second straight game after impressing there in the 19-16 win over France. Clifford gets his second start as a replacement for Tom Wood, who is on the bench after hurting his shoulder against France, and Hughes deputizes again for injured No. 8 Billy Vunipola.

Aside from Clifford, the other change by Jones on Thursday saw Jack Nowell come into the team on the right wing in place of Jonny May, who dropped to the bench.

The English are looking to extend their national-record winning run to 16 games"It's a game that is going to be decided on the basics of the game," Jones said.

"You do the fundamentals of the game well and you win the game of rugby. We have a young team eager to play well at the great Principality Stadium."

Flyhalf Dan Biggar and winger George North were passed fit after rib and leg injuries, respectively, to start for Wales, which recalled props Rob Evans and Tomas Francis to the front row.

Taulupe Faletau, who has not played since Dec. 24, was on the bench.

Wales beat Italy 33-7 on Sunday.

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny, George North, Jonathan Davies, Scott Williams, Liam Williams, Dan Biggar, Rhys Webb; Ross Moriarty, Justin Tipuric, Sam Warburton, Alun-Wyn Jones, Jake Ball, Tomas Francis, Ken Owens, Rob Evans.

Reserves: Scott Baldwin, Nicky Smith, Samson Lee, Cory Hill, Taulupe Faletau, Gareth Davies, Sam Davies, Jamie Roberts.

England: Mike Brown, Jack Nowell, Jonathan Joseph, Owen Farrell, Elliot Daly, George Ford, Ben Youngs; Nathan Hughes, Jack Clifford, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Joe Launchbury, Dan Cole, Dylan Hartley, Joe Marler.

Reserves: Jamie George, Matt Mullan, Kyle Sinckler, Tom Wood, James Haskell, Danny Care, Ben Te'o, Jonny May.