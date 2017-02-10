France makes one change vs Scotland in 6 Nations

PARIS (AP) " France has made one change from the side that lost to England for the home match against Scotland on Sunday in the Six Nations.

Loann Goujon replaces Damien Chouly at flanker, with coach Guy Noves calling it a "strategic choice." France is looking to beef up its pack at Stade de France against a Scotland side that sometimes struggled in the scrum against Ireland last weekend.

France was undone by a late try in a 19-16 defeat at Twickenham last Saturday, while the Scots held on to beat Ireland 27-22 after opening up a 21-5 lead.

"Gaining in power is an objective, but it's not a guarantee for getting past defenses," Noves said. "We're going to adapt to the way Scotland have been playing. Their game is based on combat, speed and aggression with players who have gained in belief at the service of a well-organized side."

Among the reserves, back-rower Julien Le Devedec comes in for Arthur Iturria, while center Mathieu Bastareaud is left out after skipping training after feeling some "small pain," Noves said. Winger Virimi Vakatawa can fill in at centre as a tactical switch during the game.

Scotland has not win in Paris since 1999, the year Scotland won the Five Nations and France finished last.

___

France: Scott Spedding, Noa Nakaitaci, Remi Lamerat, Gael Fickou, Virimi Vakatawa, Camille Lopez, Baptiste Serin; Louis Picamoles, Kevin Gourdon, Loann Goujon, Yoann Maestri, Sebastien Vahaamahina, Uni Atonio, Guilhem Guirado (captain), Cyril Baille. Reserves: Christopher Tolofua, Rabah Slimani, Xavier Chiocci, Julien Le Devedec, Damien Chouly, Maxime Machenaud, Jean-Marc Doussain, Yoann Huget.