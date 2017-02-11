Rugby: Steve Hansen slams suggestion All Blacks leaked info of bug find to disrupt the Wallabies

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen is sticking by the men in black's Aussie-based security expert.

Adrian Gard, a 51-year-old director of the security company Bodyguards International, is due to appear in Sydney's Waverly District Court on March 21 to answer a charge of public mischief.

The charge does not imply Gard placed the listening device in the All Blacks' Sydney hotel room last year but he is alleged to have misled police during their investigation.

Hansen said he can't understand why Gard would be charged - and has also taken a swipe at suggestions the All Blacks timed the public outing of the scandal to give them an advantage over the Wallabies in the Bledisloe Cup.

"I don't understand it. I know the guy that has been charged with it and I've got a lot of time and a lot of respect for him," Hansen told Newstalk ZB's Tony Veitch, in an interview set to be broadcast this afternoon.

"I don't see any motive for him to do it. That's why I can't believe it.

"There's been a lot of talk already and people have been very quick to make judgements. The old, old rule is you're innocent until proven guilty. I don't think it's fair the way some people are attacking it."

Hansen said Gard has spent at least a decade in the AB's camp - an environment only the best are allowed to enter.

"He might have even been there longer than that to be fair. He's someone we hold in high regard, we took him to the World Cup in 2015 so he's not a fly-by-nighter and he's not a fly-by-nighter in his business - he's massively respected.

"We don't have people working for us who aren't experts, aren't good at what they do and that you can't trust."

Hansen said he won't be in Sydney to support Gard next month, but he did take the opportunity to fire back at ARU boss Bill Pulver.

Pulver commended NSW police for bringing closure to the matter, but said there was still a "bitter taste" about the situation and how the discovery of the device was reported publicly on game day - when it is understood the alleged discovery of the device occurred much earlier in the week leading up to the test match.

"The Wallabies were already under enough pressure. It's not something we'd look to do," Hansen said.

"It's unfortunate it came out at that point and both sides were affected by it. There's no advantage to us. To hear him say that we're trying to put them off is just rubbish.

"The integrity of our game is something we hold as very important to us and the integrity of the game is bigger than everything else, winning or losing.

"It is bizarre but there is a process and we'll wait and see how it all pans out."

Police have been investigating allegations a listening device was located in a room at a hotel in Double Bay, hidden in a chair. The All Blacks stayed the hotel in August last year and the discovery dominated headlines on the day of the match against the Wallabies.

The All Blacks won by a record margin 42-8 on their way to retaining the trophy.

