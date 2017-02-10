All you need to know: Brisbane Global Tens

By Alex McLeod

Here's all the information you need to know ahead of this weekend's Brisbane Global Tens tournament at Suncorp Stadium.

Saturday 11 - Sunday 12 February

This weekend's inaugural edition of the Brisbane Global Tens will be the first in a four year deal which will see the tournament hosted by the Queensland Rugby Union and Duco Events at the 52,500-capacity Suncorp Stadium annually until 2020.

Sanctioned by both the New Zealand Rugby Union and the Australian Rugby Union, the tournament will be played out over two days, beginning tomorrow at 3pm, and concluding on Sunday evening, with the grand final kicking off at 8:40pm (both NZT).

14 teams have been divided into four pools, competing to win their share of a NZ$1.7 million prize pool, with the grand final winner netting NZ$265,000 in prize money.

Ten of the 14 teams participating in the tournament are the Super Rugby franchises from Australia and New Zealand, while the remaining four sides invited to this year's tournament are three-time Super Rugby champions the Bulls, five-time Top League champions the Panasonic Wild Knights, three-time European champions Toulon, and Tama Samoa.

Each team has been allocated a 'Legend Wildcard', allowing each team to select a former significant player to join the additional match day squad of their former club, although only the Australian sides have taken advantage of this allocation.

Every pool features one of the four invited international sides from outside of Australasia.

Each of the 14 participating teams will play three games in the pool stage. Teams from Pools A and B will feature four teams each, with each side in those pools playing each other once.

Teams from Pools C and D only feature three teams, meaning each side from both pools will play each other once, as well as one cross-over match against a side in the opposite three-team pool.

The crossover matches in this year's tournament are the Bulls vs the Western Force, a first-ever meeting between the Brumbies and Toulon, and a replay of the 2015 Super Rugby final between the Highlanders and the Hurricanes.

The top two from each pool qualify for the quarter-finals, which take place on the second day of competition.

Along with the 14 participating clubs, two women's teams from New South Wales and Queensland will take part in a two-match exhibition series, with one match on each day.

Pool A:

Chiefs

Melbourne Rebels

Panasonic Wild Knights

Waratahs

Pool B:

Blues

Crusaders

Reds

Tama Samoa

Pool C:

Brumbies

Bulls

Highlanders

Pool D:

Hurricanes

Toulon

Western Force

Official rugby tens rules:

As a hybrid of both sevens and XV's, the rules of tens vary slightly to the rules of the other two main formats of the game. Variations of the laws at the Brisbane Global Tens include:

- Ten players per team on the field (five forwards and five backs).

- Eight substitutes, with unlimited interchanges.

- Two ten minute halves, with a five-minute half-time break.

- Knockout matches drawn after regulation are continued into extra time, in multiple 5-minute periods.

- All conversion attempts must be drop-kicked.

- Conversions must be taken within 40 seconds of scoring a try.

- Five player scrums and four player line-outs.

- Scoring team kicks off.

- Yellow cards net a three-minute suspension.

- Referees rule on advantage quickly (where one play usually ends advantage).

Odds:

The TAB lists defending super Rugby champions the Hurricanes as slight favourites in what should be an unpredictable tournament, paying at $5 for the Wellingtonians to walk away with the inaugural title.

Fellow Kiwi side the Chiefs ($5.50), Highlanders and Crusaders (both $6) are also considered front runners for the title, and are expected by the TAB to at least make the semi-finals.

Squads:

Blues:

Josh Goodhue, Hapakuki Moala-Liava'a, Tom Robinson, Sam Prattley, Kara Pryor, Marcel Renata, Brandon Nansen, Joe Royal, Scott Scrafton, Murphy Taramai, Ambrose Curtis, Matt Duffie, Pasqualle Dunn, Billy Guyton, George Moala, Sam Nock, Declan O'Donnell, Stephen Perofeta, Rene Ranger, Jordan Trainor, Matt Vaega.

Brumbies:

Henry Speight, Tevita Kuridrani, Kyle Godwin, Tomas Cubelli, Tom Banks, Scott Sio, Nic Jooste, Joseph Powell, Andrew Smith, Lausii Taliauli, Aidan Toua, Jordan Jackson-Hope, Robbie Abel, Allan Alaalatoa, Chris Alcock, Jarrad Butler, Tom Staniforth, Blake Enever, Saia Faingaa, Lolo Fakaosilea, Ben Hyne, Leslie Makin, Nic Mayhew, Jordan Smiler, Stephen Larkham (wildcard), Andrew Walker (wildcard).

Bulls:

Francolis Brummer, Dries Swanepoel, Tian Schoeman, Cornelius Els, Edgar Marutlulle, Renaldo Bothma, Ruben Van Heerden, Ruan Steenkamp, Rudy Paige, Shaun Adendorff, Travis Ismaiel, Jacques Potgieter, Hanro Liebenberg, Ivan Van Zyl, Conrad Van Vuuren, Jade Stighling, Jamba Ulengo, John Kotze, JT Jackson, John-Roy Jenkinson, Lizo Gqoboka, Luther Obi, Burger Odendaal, Nicholas De Jager, Piet Van Zyl, Warrick Gelant.

Chiefs:

Liam Messam, Hikawera Elliott, Siegfried Fisi'ihoi, Liam Polwart, Atunaisa Moli, Sam Caird, Findlamor Hoeata, Brad Weber, Joseva Ravouvou, Findlay Christie, Tim Nanai-Williams, Sheldon Tovio, Sevu Reece, Jonathan Taumateine, Shaun Stevenson, Solomon Alaimalo, Alex Nankivell, Dwayne Sweeney, Sosefo Kautai, Taleni Seu, Mitchell Brown, Luteru Laulala, Latu Vaeno, Luke Jacobson, Lachlan Boshier, Mitchell Graham.

Crusaders:

Tim Perry, Mike Alaalatoa],Oli Jager, Quinten Strange, Chiris Gawler, Mitchell Dunshea, Peter Samu, Jed Brown, Leon Fukofuka, Marty McKenzie, Bryn Hall, Tim Bateman, David Havilli, Jack Goodhue, George Bridge, Andrew Makalio, Seta Tamanivalu, Ben Funnell, Whetu Douglas, Mitchell Hunt, Digby Ioane, Sione Fifita ,Manasa Mataele, Sean Wainui, Jordan Taufua.

Highlanders:

Aki Seiuli, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Greg Pleasants-Tate, Liam Coltman, Josh Dickson, Tom Franklin, Jackson Hemopo, James Lentjes, Craig Millar, Dillon Hunt, Gareth Evans, Luke Whitelock, Kayne Hammington, Josh Renton, Fletcher Smith, Tei Walden, Rob Thompson, Jason Emery, Tevita Li, Matt Faddes, Sio Tomkinson, Marty Banks.

Hurricanes:

Nehe Milner-Skudder, Cory Jane, Reg Goodes, Loni Uhila, Ricky Riccitelli, Asafo Aumua, Chris Eves, Mike Kainga, Joe Apikotoa, Vaea Fifita, Mark Abbott, James Blackwell, Brad Shields, Reed Prinsep, Toa Halafihi, Hugh Renton, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Kemera Hauiti-Parapara, Otere Black, Vince Aso, Matt Proctor, Wes Goosen, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Ngani Laumape, Jonah Lowe, Jordie Barrett.

Melbourne Rebels:

Cruze Ah-Nau, Steve Cummins, Jack Debreczeni, Murray Douglas, Tom English, Colby Fainga'a, Jackson Garden-Bachop, James Hanson, Reece Hodge, Mitch Inman, Marika Koroibete, Pat Leafa, Tyrel Lomax, Jack Maddocks, Amanaki Mafi, Ben Meehan, Sefa Naivalu, Jordy Reid, Culum Retallick, Toby Smith, Nic Stirzaker (captain), Lopeti Timani, Sione Tuipulotu, Morgan Turinui (wildcard), Ben Volavola, Laurie Weeks.

Panasonic Wild Knights:

Asaeli Ai Valu, Atsushi Sakate, Naoki Kawamata, Kotaro Yatabe, Daniel Heenan, Masaki Tani, Ryota Hasegawa, Yoichi Iijima, Yuta Takagi, Taiki Koyama, Ben Gunter, Ryu Koliniasi Holani, Jack Cornelsen, Emerson Tamura, Takuya Yamasawa, Berrick Barnes, Rikiya Matsuda, Akihito Yamada, Yasuki Hayashi, Yuga Hyakutake, Keisuke Moriya, Tomoki Kitagawa, Iori Kaji, Yoshikazu Fujita, Kentaro Kodama, Tadahiro Miwa.

Reds:

James Tuttle, Moses Sorovi, Jake McIntyre, Duncan Paia'aua, Henry Taefu, Samu Kerevi, Eto Nabuli, Lachlan Maranta, Chris Kuridrani, Brad Lacey, Karmichael Hunt, Jayden Ngamanu, Chris Latham (wildcard), James Slipper, Taniela Tupou, Sef F'agase, SamTalakai, Alex Mafi, Andrew Ready, Rob Simmons, Cadeym Neville, Lukhan Tui, Izack Rodda, Michael Gunn, Adam Korcyk, Leroy Houston.

Tama Samoa:

Census Johnston, Tietie Tuimauga, Ausetalia Vaiomanu, Jarred Adams, Bronson Fotualii Tauakipulu, Ripine Fualau, Oneone Faafou, Faalemiga Selesele, Mikaele Tapili, Liahona Vaegaau, Jeff Lepa, Greg Foe, Lucky Schuster Palamo, Danny Tusitala, Dangelo Leuila, Patrick Faapale, Opetera Peleseuma, Faafou Amate, Meki Magele, Tila Mealoi, Johnny Samuelu, Faletoa Moli, Samoa Toloa.

Toulon:

Drew Mitchell, James O'Connor, Alesana Tuilagi, Josua Tuisova, Ayumu Goromaru, Axel Muller, Jimmy Yobo, Anthony Belleau, Geoffrey Cazanave, Teiva Jacquelain, Swan Rebbadj, Emerick Setiano, Bastien Soury, Thomas Vernet, George Stokes, Aidon Davis, Gregory Annetta, Rudy Gahetau.

Waratahs:

Israel Folau, Tolu Latu, Tom Robertson, Taqele Naiyarovoro, Paddy Ryan, Hugh Roach, Damien Fitzpatrick, Ned Hanigan, Ryan McAuley, Michael Wells, Rory O'Connor, Pat McCutcheon, Brad Wilkin, Jamason Schultz, Matt Lucas, Jake Gordon, Mack Mason, Bryce Hegarty, David Horwitz, Andrew Deegan, Con Foley, Andrew Kellaway, Cam Clark, Harry Jones, Reece Robinson, Lote Tuqiri (wildcard).

Western Force:

Curtis Rona, Luke Morahan, Tatafu Polota-Nau, Matthew Hodgson, Richard Arnold, Marcel Brache, Robert Coleman, Mees Erasmus, Peter Grant, Richard Hardwick, Ross Haylett-Petty, Onehunga Kaufusi, Kane Koteka, Ryan Louwrens, Semisi Masiwera, Isireli Naisarani, Alex Newsome, Chance Ataera, Matthew Philip, Ian Prior, Anaru Rangi, Michael Ruru, Brynard Stander, Heath Tessmann, James Verity-Amm, Shambeckler Vui.

- NZ Herald