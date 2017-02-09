All Black Patrick Tuipulotu fronts media after being cleared of doping

All Black Patrick Tuipulotu is relieved to be cleared of any wrong-doing over his positive drugs test, but left many questions unanswered when he fronted media at Blues training this morning.

The giant lock returned a positive "A" sample after playing for the national team against Ireland in Chicago last November and has spent the past three months serving a provisional suspension, while building his case against the charges.

Yesterday, his "B" sample result finally came back negative, clearing him to return to the Blues for their 2017 Super Rugby campaign.

Tuipulotu admitted the ordeal had taken a toll on him and his family, but he was eager to resume his career.

"I was shocked when I got notified of my test in November," he said. "I had to go through a long process and I'm relieved at the outcome.

"I'm not one to be in the limelight - I just carry on with what I do. I have a team working hard behind me."

But Tuipulotu was obviously not in a position to answer the many questions that remain, including what the banned substance was and why it had taken so long to request the "B" sample result.

"I can't say anything about that. I'm leaving that to my team."

Tuipulotu's team seems to consist of his lawyers, NZ Rugby Players Association, New Zealand Rugby, the Blues and Auckland Rugby.

"It's been hard watching the Blues train and myself training by myself, but it's been an eye-opener in terms of aspects outside of rugby."

Blues coach Tana Umaga was also relieved for Tuipulotu, after initial disbelief over the positive results.

"We've got total faith in Patrick and what he does. We're happy to have him back in the fold with us, where he should be."

- NZ Herald