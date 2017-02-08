England have caught up to All Blacks - Welsh veteran Sam Warburton

Highly respected Welsh flanker Sam Warburton says England are as good as the All Blacks.

England will seek their 16th consecutive test victory when they take on Wales in Cardiff this weekend, a result which would leave them just two short of New Zealand's record for a tier one country.

Warburton, who has led Wales in two World Cups and captained the Lions, said: "England are deservedly tagged as the best team in the northern hemisphere.

"It's a fair judgement to compare them to the All Blacks right now - that's how good they are. It is going to take a huge game out of us to get a win."

Wales, led by Alun Wyn Jones, have key forward Taulupe Faletau available after he was cleared of a knee injury suffered late last year.

