Heat wave warning: Brisbane 10s rugby stars face dangerous degrees of separation

The weather forecast makes scary reading for the rugby stars contesting the Brisbane 10s this weekend.

Organisers Duco will turn to World Rugby's heat welfare guide in what will be sweltering conditions for the inaugural tournament.

The Brisbane weather forecast is predicting maximum temperatures of 36 and 38 degrees celsius, with extreme sun protection warnings for both days. Plenty of water and rolling subs will be the order of the day.

It will be especially tough for Japan's Panasonic Knights, whose home city is experiencing temperatures around one degree, and the Chiefs have travelled from Hamilton, where the temperatures are about 15 degrees.

Chiefs stalwart Liam Messam told the Sydney Morning Herald: "It's something that has to be managed, because it can be quite dangerous if it gets too hot, as we saw with the A-League last week."

Wellington Phoenix footballers were left dazed and one vomited at half-time playing in 39 degrees at Adelaide on January 29.

I don't like summer anymore #climatechangereal Heat wave: Sydney, Brisbane set for more warm days and nights https://t.co/QV19mT2p69 — Mary-Anne J. (@iMajN2) February 3, 2017

Duco's Australian chief executive, Rachael Carroll, told the SMH that the 18-man squads for each match and unlimited interchange meant no player should be over-exposed in the 20-minute matches.

"Player safety is of paramount concern. The Australian Rugby Union medical advisors are advising us."

Chiefs coach Dave Rennie said that Duco was taking the situation "very seriously". Fans, ice stations and cold towels will be waiting for players leaving the field.

Others in the firing line over the weekend would include the NZ Warriors, who play an NRL pre-season fixture against Melbourne Storm up the road on the Sunshine Coast on Saturday.

A heat wave is about to hit parts of Australia, with reports predicting temperatures will reach the mid-to-high 40s over the next few days.

- NZ Herald