All Blacks Spygate scandal: Hansen calls charge 'bizarre'

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has described as "bizarre" the arrest today of a security consultant employed by his team in the infamous "Spygate" case.

The New South Wales police announced today that a 51-year-old had been arrested on a "public mischief" charge following the discovery of a listening device found in the team's InterContinental Hotel in Sydney's Double Bay before the All Blacks' 42-8 Bledisloe Cup thrashing of the Wallabies.

In a statement released tonight by NZ Rugby, Hansen said: "Frankly, the charge seems bizarre and unbelievable. It's very hard to understand. The charged man has worked for the All Blacks, and many other organisations, for a long time and is someone who is trusted and well-respected by us.



"However, as with all cases before the courts, there has to be a due process that takes place and it is not right or proper for us to make any further comment as this could jeopardise the outcome of the case."

The man will appear at Waverley Local Court on March 21.

The All Blacks stayed at the hotel in August last year and the discovery of a listening device dominated headlines on the day of the match against the Wallabies.

The InterContinental Sydney Double Bay hotel is a five-star boutique hotel located in Sydney's east.

It distanced itself from the situation today.

A spokeswoman told the Herald: "We understand the New South Wales Police is concluding its investigation.

"We can confirm that the involved party was not employed or a contractor of InterContinental Sydney Double Bay."

Australian Rugby Union CEO Bill Pulver said he commended the NSW police for bringing closure to the matter.

But, he said there was still a "bitter taste" that the story that the bug was concealed in a chair in a team room was revealed in media on the day of the Bledisloe Cup test, which the All Blacks won by a record margin on their way to retaining the trophy.

The story was broken by the New Zealand Herald.

"On behalf of the ARU, I commend the NSW Police for their ongoing pursuit of this matter and for providing closure with a charge being laid against an individual today," he said.

"The aspect that still leaves a bitter taste out of this whole affair is that the discovery of the device was reported publicly on game day, when it is understood the alleged discovery of the device occurred much earlier in the week leading up to the test match.

"Clearly the media attention which resulted from it was a distraction that neither team needed on the morning of a very important test match.

"The ARU and the Wallabies were never accused of any wrongdoing, however it was still important that this matter reached a conclusion to provide complete reassurance to all fans that the organisation and the team had no part in any of this.

"There may be some questions that remain but certainly today's news is welcome news that an individual has been called to account over this incident," he said.

