Ailing Springbok great Joost van der Westhuizen reported to be 'critical'

Joost van der Westhuizen - brilliant Springbok in intensive care. Photo / Mark Mitchell.
The South African rugby great Joost van der Westhuizen is in a "critical but stable" condition after being admitted to a Johannesburg hospital.

The 89-test halfback, aged 45, was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2011. He was admitted to an intensive care unit over the weekend.

Statements from his J9 Foundation said he was "putting up an incredible fight".
"Joost has been much better today however he is tired and been resting this afternoon."

His estranged wife Amor Vittone wrote on Facebook: "Joost, at this moment is still critical in hospital, but showing us all his fighting spirit."

- NZ Herald

