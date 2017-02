LONDON (AP) " England has beaten France 19-16 at Twickenham in Six Nations rugby.

England 19 (Ben Te'o try; Owen Farrell conversion, 3 penalties, Elliot Daly penalty), France 16 (Rabah Slimani try; Camille Lopez conversion, 3 penalties). HT: 9-9

