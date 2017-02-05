All Black Patrick Tuipulotu's career in limbo after positive test for using a banned substance

All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu has reportedly been caught using performance enhancing drugs.

The rugby star and Blues player has not been seen on the pitch since November, after returning home early from a Northern Hemisphere tour, amid what has been described as an "ongoing personal matter".

Fairfax have reported that Tuipulotu tested positive to a banned substance at some point last year and results were discovered in the lead-up to the final test of the season against France.

A spokesperson for the Blues told the Herald it would not be making any comment or statement on the allegations.

Tuipulotu toured the Northern Hemisphere with the national side last November, starting against Ireland in Chicago and then against Italy in Rome but the giant second rower returned home a week early, along with injured flanker Sam Cane and utility back Ben Smith, for what coach Steve Hansen described at the time as "personal reasons".

Last week, it was confirmed Tuipoluto would not report for duty with the Blues Super Rugby franchise this week and would be sidelined indefinitely by an "ongoing personal matter".

New Zealand Rugby Players' Association rep Rob Nichol confirmed to the Herald last week Tuipulotu would not start pre-season training, but he would not elaborate any further on the issue. His management also refused to comment.

In December, the 23-year-old lock was named a family chief in Samoa. He was bestowed the chiefly title of Sa'u, from the village of Apolima.

The young All Black grew up in New Zealand and attended Auckland's St Peter's College. He told the local Samoa Observer that becoming a matai - chief - was an honour and acknowledged the responsibilities that would come with it.

In October, former All Black Dan Carter was cleared of breaching anti-doping rules following a French investigation which claimed "traces of corticosteroids" were found in tests taken by him and two of his Racing 92 team-mates.

In December, it was announced that all top level rugby players in New Zealand would be tested for illicit drugs. Players would face random out of competition testing for recreational substances in 2017, having previously been tested only on game day.

And everyone involved in the national game - from coaches to administrators, would also be subject to testing.

