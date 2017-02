EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) " Scotland has beaten Ireland 27-22 at Murrayfield in Six Nations rugby.

Scotland 27 (Stuart Hogg 2, Alex Dunbar tries; Greig Laidlaw 3 conversions, 2 penalties), Ireland 22 (Paddy Jackson, Keith Earls, Iain Henderson tries; Jackson 2 conversions, penalty). HT: 21-8

