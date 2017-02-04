How the All Blacks inspired Super Bowl coach

Atlanta Falcons NFL coach Dan Quinn is a big fan of the All Blacks, all because of a book he has read.

Quinn gave a thumbs-up to Legacy, a book detailing some of the philosophies and strategies that have made New Zealand's rugby union team one of the world's most successful sporting outfits.

"I've studied rugby from tackling and it's been a driving influence on our leverage tackling, using our shoulder to tackle, keeping our head out," Quinn said.

"So my interest for rugby was already there, and then when I found out more about their culture, what they stood for, how they had long-term success for years and years."

The All Blacks have captured three Rugby World Cup titles.

Quinn said the book was "certainly one that left a big impression on me."

"Some day, I will make that trip over there to see them compete and play.

"That's how strongly I felt about just reading about them.

"So, I haven't had any interaction with them up to now, but it was definitely a book that captured me."

- news.com.au