Memo All Blacks 7s: be more clinical

By Campbell Burnes

More clinical finishing and renewed accuracy at the breakdown are uppermost on the mind of the All Blacks Sevens as they look to move up the World Series standings in Sydney this weekend.

In Wellington, New Zealand were a mixture, placing sixth, sterling displays against Samoa and England offset by being outclassed by Fiji and a tired finish against Argentina. It leaves them in fifth position overall but needing a boost, so going deep into the Cup tournament will be imperative.

"The work-ons have been finishing off line breaks. We created a lot of opportunities in Wellington, especially in the Fiji game, but also securing the ball in the contact area, where we lost a bit of ball," says New Zealand captain Scott Curry.

Coach Scott Waldrom has introduced two new caps, Trael Joass and Joe Tauiwi Memorial Trophy winner from last month's nationals, Andrew Knewstubb.

"We learned a lot from Wellington and continue to work on what's required to win in what has become a very tough World Series. Last weekend's Fiji quarter-final showed us that if you make a few mistakes you will be punished by the opposition and we can't afford that this weekend with another tough pool," says Waldrom.

"Playing Australia first up in front of their home crowd is going to be a big challenge for the team, and then to face a very consistent Scotland team at the end of the day means we need to be at our best for all games if we want to make it through to the Cup competition."

In 2016, a Rieko Ioane hat-trick and the brilliance of Ardie Savea, Akira Ioane and Augustine Pulu inspired New Zealand to a dramatic 27-24 Cup final win over the hosts Australia after the two sides had drawn 17-17 in pool play. The trans-Tasman rivals meet again in their Pool C opener. Scotland is the other resurgent side in that pool, having reached the Cup semifinals in Wellington.

Qualification to the Cup quarter-finals will see a possible match-up with Fiji, who undid New Zealand in Wellington at the same stage.

Allianz Stadium is sold out both Saturday and Sunday, proving that there is an appetite for sevens across the Ditch, even allowing for the fact the flagship men's side is languishing in eighth. Australian coach Andy Friend has named three debutants in his squad.

All Blacks 7s squad for Sydney: Scott Curry (Bay of Plenty, c), Dylan Collier (Southland), DJ Forbes (Counties Manukau), Iopu Iopu-Aso (Taranaki), Trael Joass* (Tasman), Rocky Khan (Auckland), Andrew Knewstubb* (Tasman), Vilimoni Koroi* (Otago), Tim Mikkelson (Waikato), Sione Molia (Counties Manukau), Sherwin Stowers (Counties Manukau), Regan Ware (Bay of Plenty)

Travelling reserves: Tone Ng Shiu (Tasman), Isaac Te Tamaki (Waikato)

All Blacks 7s in Pool C tomorrow (NZT):

1.42pm v Australia

5.37pm v Papua New Guinea

10.57pm v Scotland

- NZ Herald