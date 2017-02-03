Rugby: Counties Manukau CEO resigns

The Counties Manukau Rugby Union is on the lookout for a new chief executive after Andrew Maddock today announced his resignation, as of the end of April.

After seven years at the helm, Maddock says he will tackle some new opportunities.

"It has been a privilege to serve this union; one I'll miss terribly. I'm quietly proud of what we've achieved together in recent years. Counties rugby is well established as a high performing union, and deserves its many successes."

Maddock credits the union's success to the staff and the hundreds of capable and dedicated people associated with rugby clubs, schools and rep teams.

"We've been fortunate to have so many great staff, coaches, referees, administrators and other volunteers serving our game over the years. The game has grown in our region, competitions have been impressive and players have been developed to produce unprecedented success at the highest levels.

It really has been a team effort."

Union chairman Paul Reidy hired Maddock in 2010.

"Andrew has worked tirelessly over the years. He has played a huge part in turning around the fortunes of the province. He leaves the union enjoying increased player numbers, financial viability and with the many representative teams having enjoyed considerable success."

Maddock notes: "All our teams will be worth watching and supporting in 2017. I'll be there, just in a different capacity."

The Counties Manukau union has shown itself to have soul off the field in recent seasons, and on the field it has stood tall with the heavyweights since Maddock was at the helm.



2012 - Steelers win Championship division of ITM Cup

2013 - Steelers win Ranfurly Shield for the first time

2014 - Steelers semifinalists in Mitre 10 Cup

2015 - Counties Manukau Under 19s win Michael Jones Trophy

2016 - Counties Manukau men 7s win nationals

2016 - Counties Manukau Under 19s win Michael Jones Trophy

2016 - Steelers semifinalists in Mitre 10 Cup Premiership

2016 - Counties Manukau Heat win Farah Palmer Cup

2017 - Counties Manukau men 7s win nationals

2017 - Counties Manukau women's 7s win nationals

