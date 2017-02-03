Jackson replaces injured Sexton for Ireland in Six Nations

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) " Paddy Jackson will run Ireland's back division in the absence of the injured Jonathan Sexton for the team's opening Six Nations game against Scotland on Saturday.

Sexton, possibly the best flyhalf in the northern hemisphere, is out with a calf problem and Ireland coach Joe Schmidt said on Thursday his star player could also miss the away match against Italy in Round 2 on Feb. 11.

"There's no one more frustrated than Jonny himself. He was incredibly motivated for this championship," Schmidt said. "He's probably played 82 minutes in the last eight test matches, so for us it's a real frustration.

"But in the Six Nations campaigns that I've been involved in, Jonny has dominated our No. 10 position, so we're still hopeful he can come back in and do that for us."

Keith Earls will start on the wing against Scotland, with Andrew Trimble ruled out because of a groin injury. Hooker Niall Scannell could make his test debut off the bench, and John Ryan was preferred to Finlay Bealham as the backup tighthead prop.

Donnacha Ryan misses out with a minor knee problem, so Iain Henderson partners Devin Toner at lock.

Scotland, which last won its Six Nations opener in 2006, gave Fraser Brown the nod over 103-cap Ross Ford at hooker, while Stormers centre Huw Jones returned after 2 1/2 months out with a foot injury.

"Can we win the whole thing? The trap is, every year, Scotland get talked up," said Scotland coach Vern Cotter, who is taking charge of his final Six Nations before returning to club rugby.

"We are realistic. We know which teams are ranked ahead of us, we know what the rugby hierarchy is at the moment. It's up to us to change that."

___

Lineups:

Scotland: Stuart Hogg, Sean Maitland, Huw Jones, Alex Dunbar, Tommy Seymour, Finn Russell, Greig Laidlaw (captain); Josh Strauss, Hamish Watson, Ryan Wilson, Jonny Gray, Richie Gray, Zander Fagerson, Fraser Brown, Allan Dell. Reserves: Ross Ford, Gordon Reid, Simon Berghan, Tim Swinson, John Barclay, Ali Price, Duncan Weir, Mark Bennett.

Ireland: Rob Kearney, Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Simon Zebo, Paddy Jackson, Conor Murray; Jamie Heaslip, Sean O'Brien, CJ Stander, Devin Toner, Iain Henderson, Tadhg Furlong, Rory Best (captain), Jack McGrath. Reserves: Niall Scannell, Cian Healy, John Ryan, Ultan Dillane, Josh van der Flier, Kieran Marmion, Ian Keatley, Tommy Bowe.