Itoje starts as flanker for England in Six Nations

LONDON (AP) " Maro Itoje will switch from lock to the back row for England's opening Six Nations match against France as coach Eddie Jones deals with an injury crisis.

With five of England's first-choice forwards missing for the start of its title defense, Jones has dipped into his deep pool of back-ups for the match at Twickenham.

Itoje, the new star of the English game, will start as blindside flanker in the absence of the injured Chris Robshaw, with Joe Launchbury and Courtney Lawes making up the second row where George Kruis is also missing because of knee ligament damage.

"He has got big shoes to fill," Jones said of Itoje. "Chris Robshaw has been one of our integral players in the team with his work rate but Maro has trained well in that position and we believe he can make a really good fist of it.

"It's a great opportunity for Maro to show his versatility."

Joe Marler is back from a broken leg to start at loosehead prop in place of Mako Vunipola and No. 8 Nathan Hughes replaces Billy Vunipola, who will miss the whole tournament after undergoing knee surgery.

Elliot Daly was selected ahead of Jack Nowell on the left wing when Jones announced his team on Thursday.

France's Six Nations preparations have also been hit by a spate of withdrawals and coach Guy Noves named a team of players with good knowledge of the free-spirited attacking rugby he has been trying to implement since he took over after the 2015 World Cup.

There was just one notable change in Noves' squad, with Baptiste Serin starting at scrum-half in place of Maxime Machenaud, who started all three November tests for France. Serin will be paired with flyhalf Camille Lopez.

Noves, who had only three fit centers available, gave a starting nod to Toulouse center Gael Fickou in midfield alongside Remi Lamerat.

Noves also kept faith with Fiji-born wingers Virimi Vakatawa and Noa Nakaitaci.

"Baptiste Serin did some very good appearances (as a substitute) in November following a good Tour in Argentina," Noves said. "We felt it appropriate to see what he is capable of as a starter in a very tough match."

England has won its last 14 games " 13 under Jones since he took charge after the 2015 Rugby World Cup " and starts the Six Nations as favorite. France finished second-to-last in last year's tournament but showed great improvement in narrow losses to Australia and New Zealand this autumn.

"In rugby terms, you've traditionally got two contrasting styles " French flair and England's dogged conservative approach," Jones said, "but we want to be absolutely daring against the French in this first game and set the standard for the tournament."

England team: Mike Brown, Jonny May, Jonathan Joseph, Owen Farrell, Elliot Daly, George Ford, Ben Youngs; Nathan Hughes, Tom Wood, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Joe Launchbury, Dan Cole, Dylan Hartley, Joe Marler. Reserves: Jamie George, Matt Mullan, Kyle Sinckler, Teimana Harrison, James Haskell, Danny Care, Ben Te'o, Jack Nowell.

France team: Scott Spedding, Noa Nakaitaci, Remi Lamerat, Gael Fickou, Virimi Vakatawa, Camille Lopez, Baptiste Serin; Louis Picamoles, Kevin Gourdon, Damien Chouly, Yoann Maestri, Sebastien Vahaamahina, Uni Atonio, Guilhem Guirado, Cyril Baille. Reserves: Clement Maynadier, Rabah Slimani, Xavier Chiocci, Arthur Iturria, Loann Goujon, Maxime Machenaud, Jean-Marc Doussain, Yoann Huget.