Martin Devlin brings 'white-guy dancing' back in Super Boom Boom

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Who needs dancing girls when you have Super Rugby grinch Martin Devlin?

The Radio Sport morning host, previously an outspoken critic of the southern hemisphere rugby format, has been given a starring role in the new Super Boom Boom ad, playing the grumpy media guy that hates change.

And he plays it so well.

Check out the sneak 15-second teaser of the ad that will "see white-guy dancing take over the world".

But now that he's been courted by the rugby powers, will Devlin continue to express his concerns or has he completely sold out?

"Last year, I was a little apprehensive," he concedes. "But this year, I've chequed (sic) in - this year's competition will be off the hook ... and off the chain."

Can't wait for the 60-second version, out soon.

- NZ Herald