Dan Carter's injury curse strikes again

Dan Carter has suffered a recurrence of his 2011 World Cup injury, and is blaming it on a captaincy jinx.

A devastated Carter crashed out of the 2011 World Cup when he suffered a severe groin injury while practising his goalkicking in Wellington before the match against Canada. The former All Black superstar has now been laid low by a similar injury playing for his French club Racing 92 last weekend.

He told his Instagram followers: "Sometimes life throws you a curve ball. The first time in my career I got asked to captain I ruptured my left adductor back in 2011 the second time I got a chance to captain was last Saturday & I unfortunately got a tear on my right adductor. Best I leave the captaincy to the captains haha. Time to work hard on my rehab to come back stronger."

Carter limped off during the first half as Racing 92 were beaten at Lyon.

In 2011 it took Carter just under six months to return to action.

- NZ Herald