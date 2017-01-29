Kiwis in Europe roundup

By Campbell Burnes

The battle of the Kiwi first fives in the Bordeaux-Begles-Clermont French Top 14 clash ended in a 23-all stalemate.

Simon Hickey kicked four goals for the home side, while another former Blues No 10, Stephen Brett, slotted five goals for Clermont, for whom Benson Stanley scored a try.

Luke Braid scored a try in the No 6 jersey for Bordeaux-Begles. Also appearing were Jayden Spence, Hugh Chalmers and Joe Edwards.

Manu Leiataua's Bayonne defeated Brive 33-23, while David Smith scored a try in Castres' 38-25 win over Montpellier.

Grenoble beat Aled de Malmanche's Stade Francais 44-22. Rory Grice was at No 8 for Grenoble, while former Counties Manukau prop Jarrod Firth came off the bench.

Ma'a Nonu's Toulon, due in Brisbane for the 10s in 10 days, suffered a 23-20 home reverse to leaders La Rochelle, who had Victor Vito, Jason Eaton and Hikairo Forbes in the pack. Toulon's irascible owner Mourad Boudjellal promptly cancelled all leave.

Colin Slade's four goals were crucial in Pau's upset 20-10 win at Toulouse. Jamie Mackintosh was at loosehead prop for the victors, while Paul Perez scored a try for the home side, for whom Luke McAlister, Joe Tekori and Census Johnston all featured.

A double to fullback Toby Arnold helped Lyon to a 37-25 win over struggling Racing-Metro, who look a long way off being able to defend their championship. Among the Lyon line-up were Hosea Gear, Mike Harris, Ti'i Paulo and Josh Bekhuis. Dan Carter kicked three goals for the Parisians, who also fielded Ben Tameifuna, Chris Masoe and Joe Rokocoko, back to his old Bayonne position of centre.

In the Anglo-Welsh Cup, Nafi Tuitavake's try was not enough for Northampton, who fell 27-20 at Leicester. Jono Kitto was at halfback for the Tigers, while Ahsee Tuala and Ken Pisi featured in the Saints' outside backs.

Alofa Alofa scored a brace as Harlequins - with Winston Stanley, Mark Reddish, George Naoupu and Mat Luamanu all in the mix - edged Worcester 28-22. Bryce Heem scored a try for the Warriors.

Ospreys defeated Bristol 20-14, with Tusi Pisi (12), Alby Mathewson (9), and Jack Lam (7) all starting for the west country club.

Tane Takalua's three goals guided Newcastle to an 18-6 win over the Dragons.

Samu Vunisa's Saracens beat Scarlets 32-17, while Paul Grant's Bath drew 17-17 with Gloucester, who started Tom Marshall and Joe Latta.

Johnny Leota, Sam Tuitupou and Bryn Evans all played in Sale's 41-3 pumping of Cardiff Blues.

Due to the Six Nations kickoff this weekend, the only other game being played will be the Saturday (NZT time) catch-up Guinness PRO12 fixture between Edinburgh and Munster.

- NZ Herald