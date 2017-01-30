4:20am Mon 30 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

England without injured Watson for start of Six Nations

LONDON (AP) " England will be without another key player for the start of its Six Nations title defense after winger Anthony Watson was ruled out for up to four weeks with a hamstring injury.

Watson is set to miss matches against France and Wales on the opening two weekends. England's third game is against Italy on Feb. 26.

England gave its injury diagnosis on Watson on Sunday, saying the winger will be out for three to four weeks because of the muscle strain sustained in training.

England coach Eddie Jones said "we're confident he'll be in the mix later in the championship."

Back-rowers Chris Robshaw and Billy Vunipola are among England's other notable absentees through injury.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 30 Jan 2017 04:20:37 Processing Time: 61ms