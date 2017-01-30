England without injured Watson for start of Six Nations

LONDON (AP) " England will be without another key player for the start of its Six Nations title defense after winger Anthony Watson was ruled out for up to four weeks with a hamstring injury.

Watson is set to miss matches against France and Wales on the opening two weekends. England's third game is against Italy on Feb. 26.

England gave its injury diagnosis on Watson on Sunday, saying the winger will be out for three to four weeks because of the muscle strain sustained in training.

England coach Eddie Jones said "we're confident he'll be in the mix later in the championship."

Back-rowers Chris Robshaw and Billy Vunipola are among England's other notable absentees through injury.