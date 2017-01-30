Bernard Le Roux called up to France squad for 6 Nations

PARIS (AP) " Flanker Bernard Le Roux has been called up to the France squad to replace Raphael Lakafia ahead of next weekend's Six Nations opener against England.

The South African-born Le Roux has 24 test caps for France but played only one match in last season's Six Nations " a 31-21 home defeat to England.

France travels to play England at Twickenham on Saturday, with preparations affected by a spate of withdrawals last week.

Hooker Camille Chat, loosehead prop Eddy Ben Arous and center Wesley Fofana have withdrawn.

France, which finished second-to-last in last year's tournament, is also without experienced flyhalf Francois Trinh-Duc, who is recovering from a broken arm.