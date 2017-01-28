Latest updates: Wellington sevens, day two

Welcome to today's updates from Day Two of the Wellington sevens.

Here's today's quarterfinal schedule:

Trophy quarterfinals:

Kenya v Russia - 11:00

United States v Japan - 11:22

Wales v Papua New Guinea - 11:44

Australia v Samoa - 12:06

Cup quarterfinals:

England v Scotland - 12:38

New Zealand v Fiji - 13:00

Canada v Argentina - 13:22

France v South Africa - 13:44

Waldrom hints that NZ players are 're-energised'

All Blacks Sevens assistant coach Scott Waldrom has hinted that his players have been re-energised by a new playing style that has broken the shackles of Sir Gordon Tietjens' regime.

After an unsuccessful Rio Olympic campaign, Sir Gordon stepped down from the national sevens coaching role he had held since 1994 and has since taken up the reins of the Samoan side for this week's IRB Wellington Sevens.

Scripted to perfection, New Zealand drew Samoa in their opening game of the Wellington tournament yesterday and totally dominated their former mentor's new team for a 33-7 win. After passing unbeaten through pool play, the home side now faces Olympic champions Fiji in this afternoon's quarter-finals.

But Waldrom credits a new expansive playing style for his side's early success, insisting that his senior players have found new life under the new game plan.

"It's definitely starting to come together and you can see the freedom they're starting to play with - offloading the ball, the attacks are varied, we're not doing the same thing time after time," Waldrom told Newstalk ZB's Tony Veitch.

"We're really starting to express ourselves, and our senior players are starting to step up and enjoy themselves again.

Continued below.

Related Content Blues giving Patrick Tuipulotu space to resolve personal issues Rugby: Jones learns bitter Oz lessons Rugby: Gatland spoilt for choice in choosing his captain

"The downfall for NZ Sevens over the last few years was that we really got stuck into this way of playing. We tried to be physical and carry side to side, and guys were feeling like they just had to carry the ball and weren't able to really play.

"We've tried to strip that away. There are still times when you need to do that, but we've tried to give them the opportunity to play and keep the ball alive and enjoy what sevens is all about."

The perception of Sir Gordon's latter years in charge was that the New Zealand game did not developed as quickly as the rest of the world, after sevens was introduced to the Olympic schedule.

While countries like Argentina, USA, Kenya, Scotland and even Japan took obvious steps forward last year, the All Blacks Sevens limited game plan was exposed at Rio, where they barely scraped through pool play with a losing record and lost to Fiji in the quarters.

One senior player to stand out yesterday was former captain DJ Forbes, who showed a new lease of live, ranging wide to provide the final passes in several scoring plays.

"DJ certainly enjoyed having a bit more freedom than he's had and you can see that in the way he's playing," said Waldrom. "He's certainly playing better than he has in the past.

"The guys are really buying into it, which certainly makes it easier for me and it's a lot easier for them to take on if they believe in what you're trying to do. They feel part of it as well.

"We're getting there, we're not perfect yet, but we've definitely made some big steps forward."

Waldrom admitted there was very little motivation needed for the showdown with Sir Gordon's Samoans yesterday.

"It was probably better to get that out of the way first up, so we could build into the rest of the games."

- NZ Herald