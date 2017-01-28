New Zealand Sevens results

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) " Results Saturday on the first day of the Wellington Sevens, third round of the World Rugby Sevens Series:
Argentina 17, Kenya 12
England 40, Papua New Guinea 0
Kenya 47, Papua New Guinea 5
England 26, Argentina 7
Argentina 41, Papua New Guinea 14
England 31, Kenya 12
Fiji 26, Australia 12
South Africa 33, Japan 0
Fiji 56, Japan 0
South Africa 28, Australia 0
Australia 33, Japan 12
South Africa 31, Fiji 12
United States 21, France 21
New Zealand 33, France 7
United States 24, Samoa 12
New Zealand 21, France 14
France 28, Samoa 5
New Zealand 24, United States 12
Wales 33, Russia 0
Canada 28, Scotland 19
Canada 28, Wales 5
Scotland 12, Russia 5
Canada 29, Russia 0
Scotland 31, Wales 7
