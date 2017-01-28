10:21pm Sat 28 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

New Zealand Sevens results

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) " Results Saturday on the first day of the Wellington Sevens, third round of the World Rugby Sevens Series:

Argentina 17, Kenya 12

England 40, Papua New Guinea 0

Kenya 47, Papua New Guinea 5

England 26, Argentina 7

Argentina 41, Papua New Guinea 14

England 31, Kenya 12

Fiji 26, Australia 12

South Africa 33, Japan 0

Fiji 56, Japan 0

South Africa 28, Australia 0

Australia 33, Japan 12

South Africa 31, Fiji 12

United States 21, France 21

New Zealand 33, France 7

United States 24, Samoa 12

New Zealand 21, France 14

France 28, Samoa 5

New Zealand 24, United States 12

Wales 33, Russia 0

Canada 28, Scotland 19

Canada 28, Wales 5

Scotland 12, Russia 5

Canada 29, Russia 0

Scotland 31, Wales 7

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 28 Jan 2017 23:24:20 Processing Time: 20ms