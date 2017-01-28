New Zealand Sevens results

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) " Results Saturday on the first day of the Wellington Sevens, third round of the World Rugby Sevens Series:

Argentina 17, Kenya 12

England 40, Papua New Guinea 0

Kenya 47, Papua New Guinea 5

England 26, Argentina 7

Argentina 41, Papua New Guinea 14

England 31, Kenya 12

Fiji 26, Australia 12

South Africa 33, Japan 0

Fiji 56, Japan 0

South Africa 28, Australia 0

Australia 33, Japan 12

South Africa 31, Fiji 12

United States 21, France 21

New Zealand 33, France 7

United States 24, Samoa 12

New Zealand 21, France 14

France 28, Samoa 5

New Zealand 24, United States 12

Wales 33, Russia 0

Canada 28, Scotland 19

Canada 28, Wales 5

Scotland 12, Russia 5

Canada 29, Russia 0

Scotland 31, Wales 7