Rugby: Jones learns bitter Oz lessons

By Greg Growden

Acommon query from those Wallabies supporters with short memories and mesmerised by how Eddie Jones has transformed England rugby is: "Why did the Australian Rugby Union let him go?"

A reasonable inquiry, considering the Wallabies have lost their way, while Jones is 13 out of 13 with England - which includes four from four against Australia - with a Six Nations title defence about to start.

An Australian out-coaching, out-thinking, out-manoeuvring, out-sledging, basically out-Australianing an Australian team is infuriating, especially as he was once in charge of the national cause.

So why did the ARU let him go? And will they get him back?

The major factor for his emotional exit in December 2005 after four years as Wallabies head coach was that the glaringly bad numbers could not be camouflaged.

Suffering a run of eight losses in nine tests in 2005 - three times to South Africa and twice to New Zealand before being beaten by France, England and Wales - gave the ARU enough excuses to look elsewhere.

But Jones also provided an important clue to why the ARU moved him on following that end-of-season Northern Hemisphere tour when in a recent interview he said: "The big thing I learnt from the Wallabies was I'd never work for people I didn't trust any more."

No names, no pack drill, but what Jones said was 100 per cent right. In his final year with the Wallabies, he was undermined by members of his support staff, as well as influential figures in the ARU head office.

He didn't stand a chance of continuing into a fifth season, when supposed team confidantes were reporting directly back to ARU board members about what the coach was supposedly doing wrong and why his team - flat, despondent and playing substandard football - was not responding.

ARU officials, concerned they could not control Jones, even privately gloated over the fact they were getting "inside information" about the team's inner workings.

Continued below.

Related Content Rugby: Gatland spoilt for choice in choosing his captain Rugby: Lowe and Emerson re-sign for two more years Rugby: Blues taking match to Samoa

It was so apparent that there was a serious divide within the Wallabies team structure that members of the touring Australian press contingent told Jones the day before the Welsh test - the final game of the 2005 tour - that no matter the result in Cardiff, he would lose his job when the side returned home. Wales won 24-22. Five days later, the ARU sacked him.

Jones is big on trust. He abhors back-stabbers, especially those among the blazer brigade who are either Harry Handshakers or jersey tuggers.

So, since learning from the mistakes of the Wallabies era, he has ensured he is surrounded by those who are loyal, committed, can provide a winning edge and won't run off telling mischievous stories.

That's why he brought in his old ally - Glen Ella - to be part of the England coaching team during their successful tour of Australia last year.

It was a perceptive, cheeky move because Jones knew Ella's involvement would distract the Wallabies, in particular coach Michael Cheika.

Apart from Ella, who had spent several years as a Wallabies assistant coach, having intimate knowledge of the workings of Australian rugby, he was someone Jones could rely on for an honest assessment of how he and the rest of the England side were handling the tour, and how they could best use their time.

There's no smoke and mirrors with Ella, who again upset the Wallabies during their end-of-season Northern Hemisphere tour, with some well-directed media barbs that once more put Cheika in a tizz.

That's why Jones kept Steve Borthwick on as his England forwards coach after they had worked so well together at Japan, masterminding the World Cup's greatest upset when the Brave Blossoms humiliated South Africa at the 2015 tournament.

It's also why several days ago Jones announced that South African vision coach Dr Sherylle Calder would be part of the staff for the upcoming Six Nations and beyond.

Jones, when Jake White's assistant during South Africa's successful 2007 World Cup campaign, had seen what Calder, a sports scientist and performance coach, had done to improve Bryan Habana's game, particularly his hand-eye co-ordination and peripheral awareness. Jones credits Habana's try-scoring prowess at that World Cup to the work of Calder.

He had since used her when coaching Suntory in Japan, and again came rewards. So being part of Jones' England entourage was the obvious next step. Again, winning edge.

From his Wallabies days, Jones also discovered the failings of being dictatorial. He was the master of belittling players - both privately and in front of others. He wanted to control everything. He had his fair share of coaching tantrums and was often difficult to work with.

Now he is more conciliatory. He concedes that suffering a stroke in 2013 forced him to soften his approach and bring more of a balance to a life that had been so deeply focused on rugby. Almost myopic.

"I don't have the obsession to control everything now," Jones said recently.

That has made him a better coach and able to get the best out of a country that has always had the rugby talent but often let itself down by being unable to select leaders who knew that using that talent required a dollop of tough love. It needed someone like Jones, who came with cattle-prodder attached. Mollycoddling is not in Jones' vocabulary.

As for whether the ARU would get him back for a second term as Wallabies coach ... he has at least conceded his time with England will end after the 2019 World Cup.

Maybe, just maybe, the green and gold and unfinished business could lure him. After all, those who conspired to get rid of him a decade ago have long been removed from the Australian dressing rooms and corridors of power.

- ESPN