Richie McCaw and new wife Gemma post a honeymoon photo at luxury Central Otago lodge

What no New Zealand summer?

The sun's shining aplenty for newlywed Kiwi glam-couple Richie and Gemma McCaw.

Two-time Rugby World Cup winning former All Black captain Richie McCaw and his longtime sweetheart, Black Sticks hockey international Gemma Flynn, wed on January 14 at The Olive Grove in Wanaka.

As well as apparently taking her husband's surname, based on promotional material for a tourism campaign she is involved in, the new Mrs McCaw has also been posting snaps of the couple's first weeks of wedded bliss.

Yesterday, she posted an image to her Instagram page, showing the couple's latest luxurious digs - Stoneridge Estate, overlooking Lake Hayes, 15km northeast of Queenstown.

Loved spending the last couple of days at this amazing spot with my husband ☺️ A photo posted by Gemma Flynn (@gemflynn) on Jan 25, 2017 at 12:34am PST

Clad in a bikini and with one foot dipped in the pool, McCaw smiled broadly from her sun-drenched mountain idyll.

"Loved spending the last couple of days at this amazing spot with my husband," she wrote.

McCaw's post has already received more than 5500 likes.

The couple sold exclusive photos to their wedding to Woman's Day magazine, but have posted snaps of their life together since on social media.

Among the well-wishers to respond the latest honeymoon snap was Stoneridge Estate itself, writing: "Thank you for choosing us to spend your honeymoon! Welcome anytime!"

The luxury lodge opened more than 15 years ago, with historic structures reclaimed and incorporated into new buildings, such as The Chapel by the Lake and Stoneridge Lodge, according to its website.

"Buildings crafted from re-cycled timbers and stone, bespoke hand-forged iron work and giant hardwood beams give Stoneridge its distinctive, authentic character and rustic charm.

"The property is home to magnificent sprawling gardens, tranquil water features, sculptures and a boutique vineyard, which all represent decades of dedicated and inspired work," the owners gushed on the website.

It is not known where at the estate the couple stayed, but it is home to the $645/night Honeymoon Cottage, which is set apart from the main lodge and overlooks the vineyard, lake and mountains, according to the website.

There is an outdoor hot tub and a private chef is also available.

"Inspired by the traditional Southern Miner's cottage, this bijou residence was created from Otago Schist rock, Welsh slate & recycled timbers. Ornamental hand-forged iron and demolition timber add to the distinctive ambiance, evoking imagery of Knights in shining armour and beautiful maidens."

"This enchanting location with every creature comfort is simply unforgettable."

- NZ Herald