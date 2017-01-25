England coach Eddie Jones arrives bruised at 6 Nations event

LONDON (AP) " With a bandaged left eye, England coach Eddie Jones was the center of attention at the launch of this year's Six Nations.

Few details were revealed Wednesday about the incident by the bruised Jones, who recently returned from a training trip to Portugal with his team.

Jones says it was a "tough old training camp, mate. I just slipped over and got my head cut at training, but no big deal."

Jones is preparing for the defense of the Six Nations title.