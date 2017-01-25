2:53pm Wed 25 January
Rugby: Experienced Wallaby re-signs with ARU

Nick Phipps of Australia. Photo / Getty
Scrumhalf Nick Phipps has signed a two-year contract extension with the Australian Rugby Union which will see him remain with the Wallabies through to the 2019 World Cup and the New South Wales Waratahs in Super Rugby.

Phipps, 28, has played 52 tests for Australia since making his debut in 2011. He has also played 97 Super Rugby matches for the Melbourne Rebels and the Waratahs.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika said Phipps' "best is yet to come. That's what this decision is about, playing the best rugby of his career in Australia and for Australia."

- AP

