Which looks the best? Sevens v Nines v Tens

Weekend tournaments are all the rage in rugby and league but will they live up to their own hype?

Which of the following tournaments are you most eager to watch.

The Wellington rugby sevens

Major strength: It's history.

Major problem: Dwindling public interest.

Key blurb: "We are excited to announce the WellySevens2017 lineup! With top kiwi artists, Kings, nomad, Maala, Nesian Mystik, The Koi Boys and General Lee bringing the noise to the Wellington Sevens this summer!"

Observation: The sevens tournament seems to have given up on promoting the rugby aspect...the ads are all about music and food.

NRL Auckland Nines



Major strength: There's not a lot of league alternatives in this country.

Major problem: Dwindling crowd interest if the Warriors fail

Key blurb: "I love the whole tournament - all 16 clubs in our home city is awesome! I love the colour and passion of the fans who come out to support us. The noise from our Warriors fans in the stadium when we run out onto the field is nothing I've experienced before! - Shaun Johnson"

Observation: If the Warriors weren't so useless, maybe Johnson would experience this sort of thing more.

Brisbane Global Tens

Major strength: Brisbane crowds

Major problem: Dwindling All Black involvement.

Key blurb: "Two days of rugby heaven - Catch the superstars of Australian and New Zealand rugby along with international heavyweights Toulon, the Blue Bulls, Samoa and the Panasonic Wild Knights as they go head-to-head in a thrilling, high-stakes, ten-a-side knockout tournament."

Observation: Excitement levels depend heavily on your interpretation of the phrase 'international heavyweight'.

- NZ Herald