All Blacks: Nehe Milner-Skudder re-signs with New Zealand Rugby until 2019

Nehe Milner-Skudder has extended his contract with the Hurricanes and New Zealand Rugby (NZR) for the next three years.

Milner-Skudder's new contract will take him through to the end of the 2019 season.

He joined the Hurricanes in 2014 as a member of the wider training squad before exploding onto the Super Rugby scene in his rookie season in 2015.

Selection for the All Blacks came the same year and he was one of the stars of the 2015 Rugby World Cup in Europe where he scored six tries.

He has spent most of last season rehabbing from surgery after suffering a serious shoulder injury playing for the Hurricanes against the Blues in March.

The 26-year-old said it had been an easy decision to stay with his club and country as he contemplated the next phase of his rugby career.

"Being part of the Hurricanes for the past three years has been an awesome experience and though I wasn't able to play a big part on the field last year, winning the Investec Super Rugby trophy for the first time only reinforced my view that the club is building something special.

"My partner and I really enjoy living in Wellington and with the British and Irish Lions on the horizon, 2017 shapes as a huge year."

The possibility of adding to his eight test caps meant re-signing with New Zealand Rugby was a straightforward decision.

"It's been an absolute honour to represent my country and wear the All Blacks jersey and the only way to do that again is to stay in New Zealand.

"Hopefully I can play well enough to be considered for selection again, but as always there is some massive competition there, so my whole focus right now is just getting back on the field and trying to put my best foot forward with the Canes."

The fullback/wing say he will be fully fit as the Hurricanes prepare for their 2017 campaign.

"Last season wasn't ideal with my early injury, but if anything it has only made me hungrier to get out there and represent the club," he said.

