Duco insist All Blacks will be at Tens

Duco Events have not given up hope that top All Black talent will feature at next month's Brisbane Tens tournament.

The Herald revealed today New Zealand Rugby will not release current All Blacks for the tournament, dealing a crippling blow to the organisers.

Several members of the current squad have been used to promote the new event, including Jerome Kaino, Damian McKenzie and Israel Dagg. But their participation in the 14-team tournament appears to be precluded by a clause in the collective player agreement.

The agreement stipulates players must be given a 12-week stand-down from rugby, ruling out the 36-strong All Blacks squad on the last year's end of season tour.

In a statement released today, Duco Events' Australian director Rachael Carroll, said the provisional squads submitted by the Kiwi Super Rugby franchises contain 10 players who participated in last year's end of year tour, including "the tournament's contracted ambassador".

But these squads are yet to be ratified by NZ Rugby.



"These players have indicated a strong desire to play in the tournament, and their Super Rugby clubs have selected them," said Carroll.



"We are negotiating with New Zealand Rugby in good faith to confirm these selections.

"Final squads from all participating teams are due to be confirmed until early next month. Across the board these will contain a large number of current international rugby stars."

New Zealand Players Association boss Rob Nichol said dispensations to the 12-week stand-down clause are only given if there is unanimous agreement between a player, his franchise and NZ Rugby.

NZ Rugby appear to be holding firm on its stance, keeping in mind the bigger picture for 2017. With the British and Irish Lions touring this year, an emphasis on keeping leading All Blacks fresh takes on added importance.

"At the end of the day they (the players) want to play rugby and if you let them they could play every week until they fell over," Nichol told Radio Sport.

"Duco worked very hard to pull together the Brisbane 10s...they've known from the outset All Blacks on the end of year tour had no obligation to play, and only could if everyone agreed. We have the big picture in mind."

"Maybe franchises were holding out hope some players would play certain parts. I understand there will be none from the end of year tour. Maybe in future...but this year it has proved too much."

It is understood former All Blacks Cory Jane (Hurricanes), Liam Messam (Chiefs) and Rene Ranger (Blues) feature in the provisional squads.





