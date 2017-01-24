Rugby adverts deceiving fans for Brisbane tournament

By Chris Rattue

All Blacks were never going to play in the Brisbane 10s according to players' union head Rob Nichol.

Promoters Duco and rugby bosses are in the gun following revelations that star players who are spearheading tournament advertisements will be a no-show in Brisbane.

Jerome Kaino, Israel Dagg and Damian McKenzie are still in the advertisements, which in turn suggests other current All Blacks will also head to the Brisbane heat for the Global Rugby Tens on February 11 and 12.

At the time of the tournament announcement on December 1, McKenzie was quoted saying: "I can't wait to get over there and get stuck into it. With so many great teams and great players involved it is going to be incredible."

And yet going on what Nichol told Radio Sport, everyone involved would already have known that the rising playmaker was virtually no chance to play.

The collective agreement between the players and New Zealand Rugby gives a mandatory 12-week break to current All Blacks, precluding them from taking part unless there were special circumstances. The All Blacks' final 2016 test was on November 27, and the players face a massive year because of the Lions series.

Dispensations are only given if there is unanimous agreement between a player, his franchise and the NZR. Nichol said the controversy around the advertisements and promotion "was not my area". Duco may have "genuinely held out hopes that there may be a few players (available)".

Nichol said: "At the end of the day they (the players) want to play rugby and if you let them they could play ever week until they fell over.

"Duco worked very hard to pull together the Brisbane 10s...they've known from the outset All Blacks on the end of year tour had no obligation to play, and only could if everyone agreed. We have the big picture in mind.

"The one thing southern hemisphere and in particular New Zealand rugby has done pretty well is managing the workload. Maybe franchises were holding out hope some players would play certain parts. I understand there will be none from the end of year tour. Maybe in future...but this year it has proved too much."

Herald reader Phil Wynyard said he felt let down by the tournament organisers but understood why All Blacks should be rested from the event.

"I live in Australia and a Kiwi mate and I are pretty annoyed that there are going to be no All Blacks. [I'm] Feeling a bit duped by Duco as we paid $260 for two-day tickets," he emailed.

"I would rest the All Blacks anyway as the Lions tour is more important," he added.





Players involved in the All Blacks' end-of-year tour

Blues

Charlie Faumuina

Ofa Tu'ungafasi

Patrick Tuipulotu

Jerome Kaino

Steven Luatua

George Moala

Rieko Ioane

Chiefs

Brodie Retallick

Sam Cane

Tawera Kerr-Barlow

Aaron Cruden

Anton Leinert-Brown

Damian McKenzie

Hurricanes

Dane Coles

Ardie Savea

TJ Perenara

Beauden Barrett

Julian Savea

Jordie Barrett

Vaea Fifita

Crusaders

Codie Taylor

Wyatt Crockett

Owen Franks

Joe Moody

Luke Romano

Samuel Whitelock

Kieran Read

Matt Todd

Ryan Crotty

Israel Dagg

Scott Barrett

Highlanders

Liam Coltman

Elliot Dixon

Liam Squire

Aaron Smith

Lima Sopoaga

Malakai Fekitoa

Waisake Naholo

Ben Smith

