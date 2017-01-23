Schmidt names 3 uncapped players for Ireland in Six Nations

DUBLIN (AP) " Ireland has name three uncapped players in a 40-man squad for Six Nations matches against Scotland and Italy.

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt handed call-ups to Munster players Niall Scannell, Andrew Conway and Rory Scannell.

Flyhalf Johnny Sexton is included despite picking up a calf injury playing for Leinster in the European Champions Cup over the weekend. Sexton is set to undergo a scan to reveal the extent of the injury.

Schmidt says "as always there were some difficult decisions but we feel that the group is a good mix with a number of key players having good experience and a number of newer players having gained valuable experience and confidence during the summer tour to South Africa and the recent autumn series."

Ireland faces Scotland in Edinburgh on Feb. 4 and then plays Italy in Rome the following weekend.

Ireland squad:

Forwards: Finlay Bealham, Rory Best, Jack Conan, Ultan Dillane, Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy, Jamie Heaslip, Iain Henderson, Billy Holland, Dave Kilcoyne, Dan Leavy, Jack McGrath, Sean O'Brien, Tommy O'Donnell, Peter O'Mahony, Donnacha Ryan, John Ryan, Niall Scannell, CJ Stander, Devin Toner, James Tracy, Josh van der Flier

Backs: Tommy Bowe, Andrew Conway, Keith Earls, Craig Gilroy, Robbie Henshaw, Paddy Jackson, Rob Kearney, Kieran Marmion, Luke Marshall, Stuart McCloskey, Luke McGrath, Conor Murray, Tiernan O'Halloran, Garry Ringrose, Rory Scannell, Jonathan Sexton, Andrew Trimble, Simon Zebo