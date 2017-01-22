Kiwis in Europe: Willi Heinz scores hat-trick in shellacking

By Campbell Burnes

A Willi Heinz hat-trick has sealed a home European Challenge Cup quarter-final for Gloucester over the weekend.

The former Canterbury and Crusaders halfback racked up three tries within 47 minutes as he led his club to a 64-19 shellacking of Bayonne at Kingsholm. Replacement prop Josh Hohneck also crossed for a try. The Kiwi-laden Gloucester also included Tom Marshall, John Afoa, Jeremy Thrush and Joe Latta in their match-day squad. Bayonne fielded Ryan Tongia on the left wing.

Gloucester will now host Welsh regional side Cardiff Blues on the weekend of March 31-April 2 in the playoffs.

The Blues defeated Bristol 37-21 with Gareth Anscombe, a notable absentee from Wales' Six Nations squad, scoring a try. His teammates included Rey Lee-Lo, Jarrad Hoeata, and Nick Williams. Bristol started Tusi Pisi (12) and Jack Lam (7).

A double to No 8 Paul Grant saw Bath on the way to a 69-10 hiding of Pau. Robbie Fruean was at second five and Kahn Fotuali'i at halfback, while Taniela Moa and Daniel Ramsay started for the French club, whose ambitions for 2016-17 clearly lie with the Top 14.

Ospreys also sealed a home quarter-final with a 26-21 away win at Newcastle. Kieron Fonotia and Brendon Leonard played for Ospreys.

Josh Bekhuis, Ti'i Paulo and Toby Arnold all enjoyed a big 57-13 win for Lyon against Nigel Hunt's Grenoble.

Mat Luamanu scored a try in Harlequins' 27-17 loss to Stade Francais, while Nick Crosswell's Dragons went down, 36-19, to Brive.

Former Cantabrian Simon Berghan was at tighthead prop as he tuned up for Scotland's Six Nations campaign in Edinburgh's 49-3 win over Jack Umaga's Timisaora Saracens.

Jason Eaton copped a yellow card but his La Rochelle club still enjoyed a 31-8 win over Treviso. Hooker Hikairo Forbes scored a try and La Rochelle will travel to Edinburgh for the quarters. Treviso, who had Dean Budd and Filo Paulo locking the scrum, are still awaiting the arrival of the elusive Marty Banks.

In the Champions Cup, Munster finished top of their pool with a 22-10 defeat of Racing-Metro. Tyler Bleyendaal kicked three goals, while the Parisians rested some of their Kiwis, starting just Ben Tameifuna and So'otala Fa'aso'o.

Brian Alainu'uese's Glasgow blanked Mike FitzGerald 43-0 at Welford Road in a shock scoreline.

Montpellier beat Northampton 26-17, for whom Nafi Tuitavake appeared at centre, joining his old Massey club and school mates the Pisi brothers.

A David Smith brace helped Castres to a 24-all draw with table-topping Leinster, who fielded Isa Nacewa and Jamison Gibson-Park.

Sean Maitland's Saracens, the defending champs, edged Ma'a Nonu's Toulon 10-3, but the French club still squeezes into the quarters.

Halani Aulika's Sale also beat Hadleigh Parkes' Scarlets narrowly, 25-23, while Fritz Lee's Clermont beat Thomas Waldrom's Exeter 48-26.

Toulouse, 19-10 victors over Connacht, also squeezed Pat Lam's charges out of the playoffs. Joe Tekori scored an important try. Connacht's pack contained Tom McCartney, Nepia Fox-Matamua and Jake Heenan.

Kurt Baker scored a try in Zebre's 27-41 loss to Wasps, for whom Nathan Hughes crossed the whitewash.

Tow late penalty goals by Simon Hickey guided Bordeaux-Begles to a 26-22 victory over Ulster, whose starting XV included Charles Piutau and Sean Reidy.

The Aviva Premiership, Guinness PRO12 and French Top 14 all resume this weekend.

- NZ Herald