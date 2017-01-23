All Blacks skipper Kieran Read welcomes son

All Blacks skipper Kieran Read and his wife Bridget are celebrating the birth of their third child and first son.

Reuben James Read was born on Thursday, but don't expect him to follow his famous father's footsteps with the All Blacks number eight revealing different sporting plans for the newborn.

"So happy to introduce the latest addition to the Read family. Reuben James Read, born 19/1/17. Great view from the hospital room over Hagley Oval, teaching the wee man the art of Test cricket early. #futureblackcap," Read posted on his official Facebook page.

Reuben takes the Read family to five, joining sisters Elle and Eden.

- NZ Herald