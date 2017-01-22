Rugby: Tawera Kerr-Barlow targeted by French club

Tawera Kerr-Barlow is the latest All Black linked with a move overseas.

French news outlet L'Equipe have reported Toulon's interest in the 25-test All Black, as the club are reportedly on the hunt for a new number nine.

Kerr-Barlow has drawn interest after Toulon target and Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw signed with Clermont and Englishman Richard Wigglesworth elected to remain with Saracens.

The reports follow teammate Aaron Cruden's move to France, signing a three-year deal with Top 14 side Montpellier.

Israel Dagg has also been linked with the French glamour club Toulon, who currently field former All Black Ma'a Nonu.