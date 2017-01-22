ABs TJ Perenara, Anton Lienert-Brown and All Blacks Sevens star Scott Curry, strip down for Jockey's new campaign

All Blacks TJ Perenara and Anton Lienert-Brown and All Black Sevens star Scott Curry were among several top rugby players to strip down for a Jockey shoot on Friday.

The upcoming advertisements for Jockey's new campaign, which launches next month, were shot at a sprawling property on the Milford waterfront.

Lienert-Brown told the Herald on Sunday - who was invited to go behind-the-scenes of the shoot - it was his first go at topless modelling.

The 21-year-old - who made his All Black debut last year - revealed he was nervous before stripping off for the Jockey shoot. Those nerves were eased by his mates.

"It's actually been a pretty relaxed environment and that made me feel a bit more comfortable," he said.

"It's been fun."

He added he was also nervous about being on a billboard topless.

"Good thing there's a thing called Photoshop these days," he said. "Hopefully that does wonders for me."

Perenara, 24, and Curry, 28, both had previous experience modelling undies for Jockey in earlier campaigns.

Curry's preparation for the shoot involved "slimming down on the food and [doing] a bit more core at the gym".

"A lot of the boys do a bit more ab work and then couple days out cut the water all together."

Perenara said his partner was "sweet with" him being half naked in the ads.

"I remember the first one, she was a little bit hesitant about it, but then she saw what it was. It's all pretty low key and stuff. So she's all good."

- NZ Herald