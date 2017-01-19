NRL Auckland Nines using photo of All Black Aaron Smith's partner to promote singles zone

The NRL Auckland Nines has been using a photo of All Black Aaron Smith's partner to promote the 'singles zone' at next month's rugby league tournament.

But the selection of Teagan Voykovich's image was unintentional and, having been made aware of the link, tournament organisers will now cease using her photo in promotional material.

The singles zone concept was announced earlier in the week, with an online advertisement featuring a photo of two women who attended a previous edition of the annual tournament. Fans who were "single and ready to mingle" were encouraged to purchase a ticket for a particular area at Eden Park where they might find their "soulmate in the stands".

One of the women in the photo has since been identified as Voykovich but the use of the All Black's partner was coincidence, according to NRL Nines general manager Trina Tamati.

"It wasn't intentional at all," Tamati said. "There are a number of images that have been assigned to the campaign behind it - that's probably one of about six.

"They were just one of the best-looking duos dressed up and that's why it got used."

Voykovich has not complained and one of the conditions of entry to the event allows for fans' images to be used in promotional material. The photo featuring Voykovich had been employed in past campaigns but would now be dropped for subsequent singles zone advertisements.

Smith and Voykovich hit the headlines in October last year when the All Black halfback was seen entering a bathroom at Christchurch Airport with another woman.