Rugby: James Davies takes dive after 'slap', Will Skelton sent off

Saracens boss Mark McCall said he would 'devastated' if any of his players dived to get an opponent sent off as Scarlets forward James Davies escaped punishment for his dramatic fall on Sunday, the Daily Mail reported.

The Welsh flanker, who won a silver medal for Great Britain's sevens team at the Olympics, was not cited on Tuesday night by the Champions Cup disciplinary panel, despite widespread outrage at his actions.

Three minutes from time at Parc y Scarlets Will Skelton, Saracens' Australian second-row, slapped Davies at the side of a ruck and the Welshman seemed to exaggerate his fall. Referee Alexandre Ruiz sent Skelton to the sin-bin.

When asked about the incident McCall said: 'It's not good is it? I would hate one of our players to do that (dive). I would be devastated, but don't think they would do it. It's terrible.'

Former England hooker Brian Moore accused Davies of 'cheating by exaggeration' and urged World Rugby and referees to act to stop diving creeping into the sport.

Davies had just returned from a three-week ban for making an obscene gesture towards a referee, but this time will not be punished.

