Warburton steps down as captain of Wales for 6 Nations

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) " Sam Warburton has conceded the captaincy of Wales to lock Alun Wyn Jones for the Six Nations.

Warburton stepped down to get his form in order after a run of injuries. Wales' regular captain since 2011 missed two of the four November internationals and returned to play under Gethin Jenkins.

But Jenkins and another part-time skipper, flanker Dan Lydiate, were unavailable for the Six Nations because of long-term injuries.

Jones, who captained Wales for the first time in 2009, will lead the team into its tournament opener on Feb. 5 against Italy in Rome.

"Sam has led Wales more times than any other captain and had great success in the role, however we want him to concentrate on his game and to be the best player he can be," Wales coach Rob Howley said Tuesday. "We had conversations during and since the autumn with Sam ... and we want Sam to be playing his very best rugby and he agrees this is the best way forward."