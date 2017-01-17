Barney or just barmy: North Harbour rugby captain sings kids' song in TV interview

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

This needs to be nipped in the bud, before it becomes a trend. Post match rugby interviews are bad enough, without them being turned into a karaoke-style nightmare.

North Harbour sevens player Luke Hamilton hit a cringe-inducing note, or a few of them, at the National Sevens in Rotorua.

The sorry saga commenced when interviewer Willie Lose, a former Tongan international, spoke for the nation by suggesting a post-try celebration from Hamilton was not exactly the best Elvis-style shuffle he had ever seen.

"Mate, those moves you do are awful...this ain't X-factor," Lose said.

But Hamilton was un-daunted, blamed his dance issues on advancing years, then produced photos of his kids.

"I want to show you something, how's the cameraman here? I've brought me two little best buddies here - my two little kiddies," said Hamilton, as viewers quite rightly began to fear the worst.

And it did get worse, much worse. Hamilton's daughter Kaylee was upset that Hamilton failed to produced a dance for her the previous day, so the doting dad attempted to make amends by launching into an animated version of the song I Love You by the character Barney from an American kids' show.

Verdict: Hamilton has absolutely no future in showbiz.

This man is actually the captain of the Harbour sevens team - it makes you wonder what his team speeches are like.

"I'm not like most sevens players here," said Hamilton, something that was becoming increasingly obvious to viewers.

"I'm pushing 40 while most round here are about 20."

- NZ Herald