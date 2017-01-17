France confirm rematch with All Blacks

France will host the All Blacks for the second straight year after announcing their home tests schedule for the end of the year.

France will open the end of year tests against the All Blacks on November 11, a rematch of New Zealand's 24-19 in Paris late last season. It will be the third straight year the All Blacks and France have clashed including their quarter-final meeting at the 2015 World Cup.

The All Blacks haven't lost in France since 2000.

The All Blacks will face Scotland on November 18 followed by a clash with Wales in Cardiff on November 25.

After facing the All Blacks, France will then play South Africa the following weekend before hosting Japan for the first time in 44 years on November 25.

The French rugby federation says it will be Japan's first test in France since a 30-18 loss to the Tricolors in 1973 in the southwestern city of Bordeaux.

Federation vice president Serge Simon says France is "very pleased to welcome Japan, world rugby's breakthrough (team) over the past seasons."

Japan, which stands 11th in the world rankings, caused one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history when it stunned South Africa 34-32 during the 2015 tournament.

- NZ Herald