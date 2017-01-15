All Black and white: Richie McCaw and Gemma Flynn say 'I do'

By David Fisher, Carolyne Meng-Yee

Richie McCaw and his sporting sweetheart Gemma Flynn today woke as husband and wife.

Last night the glamour couple partied the night away with friends and family at exclusive venue The Olive Grove, near the shores of Lake Wanaka, after marrying in front of about 80 of their nearest and dearest.

The country's most high profile newlyweds are no strangers to standing ovations during their respective steller international sporting careers.

But no applause at sporting arenas were as personal and poignant as that which broke out after the couple shared a tender kiss - after earlier reading their vows.

A cool customer on the rugby field during his 148 tests for the All Blacks, McCaw managed to wear a shy smile with relaxed charm as he approached the moment of saying: "I do".

Just after 3pm yesterday, the All Black legend emerged among friends and family ahead of the ceremony.

The weather wasn't great but it couldn't spoil the stunning backdrop of Lake Wanaka.

Walking slowly towards the ceremonial arch where pledges would be made, McCaw chatted to and welcomed those who would witness his marriage to Black Sticks star Flynn, 26.

Near the arch, the word 'LOVE' was spelled out in large block white letters on the lawn.

McCaw's look was smart - a dark suit with a black bowtie and a white floral buttonhole, understood to be from Working Style - but his manner was casual.

McCaw, 36, was escorted to his vows by three groomsmen.

McCaw made his greetings to guests, his smile growing wider as he approached the decorated wedding arch.

Then, all heads turned as Flynn arrived. In an appearance on reality TV show Say Yes to the Dress, which screened here in November, Flynn said she wanted a dress that was "classic, elegant" and "something timeless" but with "X-Factor and wow".

She did not disappoint in a figure hugging, white satin v-neck dress with a flowing veil. Her bridesmaids were in blush for the big day - dubbed the closest New Zealand will get to a royal wedding.

The nuptials were signalled by the merging of two giant picnic umbrellas - one to shield the bride, one to shield the groom.

Security was a major focus during the wedding, with Auckland company Platform 4 Security at the gates, on the grounds and in surrounding locations. The pair have sold the rights to their wedding to a women's magazine.

Media covering the event from a hillside opposite the venue were shadowed by security guards. One guard was assigned to each media person with a camera and every time a lens was raised towards the reception, the security team waved jackets and umbrellas across the field of vision.

After the ceremony, McCaw and Flynn left the venue in a helicopter to have their wedding photos taken. They landed back with a bridal party made up of close friends about 6.30pm.

Earlier, guests had arrived by taxi and bus. There weren't many famous faces, but well-known guests included All Blacks Coach Steve Hansen, former Tall Blacks basketballer Nick Horvath and wife Sheree Phillips, a former national hockey player. McCaw's good mate Rob Nichol from the NZ Rugby Players' Association was there as well as members of the Black Sticks including Rose Keddell.

But those players with whom McCaw had conquered the world were absent - his closest mates on the team, Ali Williams and Dan Carter, were playing rugby in France.

Last night, as the rain returned, the newlyweds and their guests partied in a marquee about 50 metres from where the couple made their vows. Hay bales were stacked around the outside the large tent, and barrel half rounds lined up for holding drinks.

It's just over a year since All Black legend McCaw proposed to Flynn, Olympian and national hockey player. The couple have been together for four years.

They have been in Wanaka with family on holiday since the New Year, sparking rumours the long-planned wedding was imminent.

It's not the first All Black wedding at the Olive Grove - Ben Smith married Katie Menzies there two years ago.

