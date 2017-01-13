Richie and Gemma: It'll be the closest New Zealand will get to a royal wedding

It's not just like any exchange of vows - it's the closest New Zealand will get to a royal wedding.

But some things don't change, even when it is Kiwi sporting legends like All Black legend Richie McCaw and Gemma Flynn, Olympian and Black Sticks national hockey player.

The night before the big day - like any other parent - the couple's mums Margaret McCaw and Michelle Flynn were refining the ceremony which would see their children wed.

They stood, heads together, on the wedding platform at the Olive Grove, looking over Lake Wanaka.

Deep in discussion, they were only metres from the wooden archway where couples exchange vows at the exclusive venue.

The image of Margaret McCaw and Michelle Flynn comes after a week of speculation over the pending nuptials of their famous sporting children.

It's just over a year since All Black legend McCaw proposed to Flynn, Olympian and national Black Sticks hockey player.

While it was rumoured the couple had married last weekend - a year after McCaw proposed - the rehearsal suggests that promise made a year ago will be fulfilled this weekend.

As the mothers chatted, the wedding rehearsal saw Flynn and McCaw replaced by stand-ins. A couple in casual clothing stood at the archway, holding hands as family looked on.

Across the grove of olives, from which the venue draws its name, a group of young women - some with blonde hair - sat in the sun.

One of them was believed to be Flynn - the car parked next to the group was the same vehicle parked in McCaw's driveway across town later in the day.

The Olive Grove was a hive of activity the day before the expected wedding.

It appeared the couple were planning a country-themed reception. A large marquee - able to be seen from across the lake where McCaw has a holiday home - was surrounded by hay bales and barrel half-rounds.

At the back of the marquee were chillers from the Wanaka Bullock Bar. While it might not be the caterer, the pub's 1kg plates of ribs would fit with a country theme.

Guards from Auckland based Platform 4 Security had been patrolling the property for days, increasing in numbers as the week went on.

Not only was a cordon being placed around the wedding venue, the owners of the Olive Grove were pushing their boundaries out over land usually made available to walkers.

Men patrolling the perimeter of the property said access would be restricted to the boundary of the venue on Friday and Saturday. By Sunday, all would return to normal.

Guards at the venue were telling media that an expected visit from a wealthy Chinese businessman was the reason for tight security.

While there was no sign of any such businessman in town, there were high-profile people connected to rugby.

McCaw's good mate Rob Nichol from the NZ Rugby Players' Association flew into Queenstown Friday morning, one of a number of passengers carrying suit or dress bags.

Later in the day, All Black coach Steve Hansen arrived at his Wanaka holiday home - just a few hundred metres away from McCaw's place. Hansen wasn't giving anything away: "I'm not telling you whether it's been or it's happening tomorrow. If you want to know when he's getting married, call Richie."

Just around the corner, Flynn answered the door at McCaw's home, declining to comment. "Sorry, we're just a little bit busy today."

All Black legend McCaw and Flynn, a Black Sticks hockey Olympian, have been together for four years.

The couple have been in Wanaka with family on holiday since the New Year, sparking rumours the long-planned wedding was imminent.

McCaw has been seen at his favourite local haunts and was believed to have had his stag function at Urban Grind, a stylish bar and eatery in town where he is a familiar face.

- NZ Herald